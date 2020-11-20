'Box Task' in Bigg Boss 14 Reminds Fans of Season 7 Contestants Kamya Punjabi and Sangram Singh

Reality TV show Bigg Boss is becoming more interesting with each passing week. The recent captaincy task is, however, taking fans of the show down the memory lane. In the recent task, the contestants were asked to sit inside a box and not leave it, no matter how much they are provoked if they want to win the task.

The new captaincy task was open only for the previous captains. Kavita Kaushik, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan participated in the task while Rahul Vaidya was made the task co-ordinator. Aly and Eijaz have already come out of the box, however, the latest promo reveals that Jasmin and Kavita are in the box for over 24 hours.

Reportedly, Rahul has chosen Kavita over Jasmin for the new captain of the house. This reminds Bigg Boss fans of the time when Kamya Punjabi and Sangram Singh had stayed inside their boxes for 26 hours breaking the record of Big Brother UK. The two were performing in ‘ticket to finale’ task.

The former contestant Kamya Punjabi reminisced her time in the Bigg Boss house when she saw that this season also has the box task.

Ufffff my heart skipped a beat..... Box Task ❤️❤️❤️ mere season ki yaad aa gayi bigbosssss kya karte ho yaar... dil hi le liya aapne phirse ek aur baar #BB14 @ColorsTV #BoxTask — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 18, 2020

One of Kamya’s fans commented on her tweet that every time the box task happens in the house, people will be reminded of Kamya.

Yaar hame pata hai..#bigboss history main vo box vala task hamesha yaad rahega..jab bhi box task ka jikra hoga tab aapka naam jarur rahega❤️ @iamkamyapunjabi — Shedge Lata (@iamlatashedge) November 19, 2020

Film and TV critic Salil Arunkumar Sand commented that for years to come, whenever the box task will happen people will remember Kamya Punjabi. “You have set the bar too high!! Super Girl,” he said.

One fan said that he is reminded of Kamya Punjabi and how she made a world record during the box task. He said that for the first time this task is mostly boring.

Aaj @iamkamyapunjabi ki yad aa gai,kaise 'Box Task' me world Record banaya thaa facing lots of difficulties in that task.BUT Today its such Disappointment for all BigBoss FansPast seasons me "Box Task" me Contestants kya kuch nahi karte the #BigBoss14 #BB14 #KamyaPunjabi pic.twitter.com/ti4jYpIh9R — Rahul (@eye_rahulnath) November 19, 2020

Another Twitter user also agreed and said that this time contestants know only to scream and make the task boring. She remembered the time when despite difficulties Kamya and Sangram broke the record in Bigg Boss 7.