1-min read

Boxer Amir Khan Poses Happily With 'Power Couple' Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are busy with the shoot of their forthcoming film, '83 in London.

IANS

Updated:August 20, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
Boxer Amir Khan Poses Happily With 'Power Couple' Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone
Image courtesy: Instagram
Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone struck a pose with Pakistani born British boxer Amir Khan in London, where the two are shooting their forthcoming film, '83.

Khan on Monday posted a string of photographs of his "lovely meeting" with Padmaavat stars Ranveer and Deepika on Instagram.

"Lovely meeting the power couple of India Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoying London."

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay his wife Romi.

This will be the first time Ranveer and Deepika will be seen featuring together in a film after their wedding. The star couple have previously worked in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

The rest of the cast, includes Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

'83 will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

