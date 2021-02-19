Boy or Girl? This is What Kareena Kapoor Khan Said During Her First Pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second baby with husband actor Saif Ali Khan. Gifts for the mom-to-be and the second child are already arriving as the actress is likely to deliver the child any day now. While Kareena is thrilled to embrace motherhood for the second time in life, a powerful speech on gender equality delivered by her in 2016 has resurfaced online. Back then, she was pregnant with Taimur and was asked if she wants the baby to be a boy or a girl. Being a daughter herself, Kareena said that she would love to have the baby to be a girl.

During a press meet held to announce the Global Citizen Festival of India, Kareena opened up about people being intrusive ever since she announced her pregnancy. Kareena said that people keep asking her and Saif that if they know the gender of the baby.

Kareena asserted that there was no way for them to know. She added that she would love having a daughter. She continued saying that it doesn’t make any difference, whatsoever. “For all those people who think a girl child is considered taboo, a girl is considered not equal enough, not up to a man but you must know a woman is the only soul that has the right to carry a soul in her,” said Kareena in her speech at the event.

Meanwhile, soon-to-be parents for the second time, Kareena and Saif are busy collecting gifts arriving at their residence. Recently, Karisma and mother Babita were spotted arriving at Kareena's new abode. Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also clicked while making his way to their place to visit the actors. There were speculations doing rounds that Kareena has been admitted to the hospital. However, the actress herself put the rumours to rest by sharing a post recently. Her latest Instagram entry indicates that she is still very much at her residence. Kareena shared two stories on Instagram thanking her friends and family for the gifts she received for the new baby.