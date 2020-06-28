Boy Who Never Failed at Auditions: Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Mukesh Chhabra, whose directorial debut Dil Bechara unfortunately turned out to be late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie, has shared a tribute video on social media in his honour. The video is compilation of Sushant's videos from various movies, starting right from his debut Kai Po Che to Chhichhore.

In the short yet emotional clip, Sushant can be seen sharing endearing moments with his co-stars, friends and loved ones. One instance shows him auditioning for PK as the montage celebrates his works and firendships in the film industry.

Sharing the video, Mukesh wrote on social media, "A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated. Rest in Love (sic)."

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Dil Bechara will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film.

