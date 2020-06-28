Boy Who Never Failed at Auditions: Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Mukesh Chhabra, whose directorial debut Dil Bechara unfortunately turned out to be late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie, has shared a tribute video on social media in his honour. The video is compilation of Sushant's videos from various movies, starting right from his debut Kai Po Che to Chhichhore.
In the short yet emotional clip, Sushant can be seen sharing endearing moments with his co-stars, friends and loved ones. One instance shows him auditioning for PK as the montage celebrates his works and firendships in the film industry.
Sharing the video, Mukesh wrote on social media, "A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated. Rest in Love (sic)."
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, it has been announced that Dil Bechara will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film.
View this post on Instagram
Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you
