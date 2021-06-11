'Boy Who Never Failed Auditions': How Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput 

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput bid adieu to the world on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, and a police investigation revealed he died by suicide. As the first death anniversary of Sushant is approaching, the late actor’s fans are reliving memories of him.

Sushant became a Bollywood sensation in a short span of time despite working in the TV industry for several years - a rare phenomenon in India. He started his film career with sports drama Kai Po Che!, and then went on to star in hit films like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and Dil Bechara which was released posthumously.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant in his last release Dil Bechara, had shared a heartfelt video last year after his demise. The Instagram video showcased Sushant’s film journey from Kai Po Che! to Dil Bechara, and also featured his audition tapes from earlier movies. The video was posted by Chhabra’s casting agency and the caption read “a boy who never failed in auditions". It revealed the talent the young actor possessed.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who worked with Sushant in romantic drama Raabta, also recently shared snippets of behind the scenes from the movie on its fourth anniversary. Kriti termed Raabta one of her “most memorable" experiences, and that the movie will remain close to her heart. Kriti also said she didn’t know that the movie will be her first and last with Sushant.

Sushant’s death had become a national issue after calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death. The Supreme Court then ordered a CBI probe to check whether there was a case of abetment of suicide. However, the CBI team couldn’t arrive at a conclusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MCCC (@mukeshchhabracc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Recently, the Delhi High Court rejected a plea by Sushant’s father that asked the court to ban the release of a movie based on the late actor’s life.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here