Boyapati Srinu and Koratala Siva, 2 Directors who Failed to Deliver Hits With Ram Charan

Actor Ram Charan has certainly followed his father Chiranjeevi’s footsteps in becoming one of the most loved and celebrated actors in the Telugu industry and is carrying on his father’s legacy. His first major blockbuster was Magadheera, directed by SS Rajamouli and he has not looked back since. However, every big actor has his or her share of failures and Ram Charan has had two recent failures even after tasting the biggest success of his career in the form of RRR.

Two of Tollywood’s top directors, Boyapati Srinu and Koratala Siva, have made several movies that have turned out to be blockbusters and acclaimed by audiences. However, when it comes to Ram Charan, surprisingly, both of them failed to churn out successful films.

Boyapati is known to have given great hits to actors like Nandamuri Balakrishna and Daggubatti Venkatesh. However, his Vinaya Vidheya, which starred ng Ram Charan, was a box office disaster. The director had previously faced failure with Jaya Janaki Nayaka but since the movie did not boast of very high star power, very few people cared about it.

Even Koratala Siva, who boasts of blockbuster hits like Mirchi, was unable to recreate the magic with Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Although Chiranjeevi played the lead role in the movie, Ram Charan’s extended cameo was integral to the plot.

Many are baffled as to how two high profile directors, known to produce hits, failed to do the same with a star like Ram Charan. Ram Charan, who was also a part of the hugely successful RRR recently, is already having to cope with the infamous Rajamouli curse, a myth in Tollywood that says that anyone working with the director goes through a dry spell of flops in their career for a while.

Even putting that aside, fans are still waiting for a successful movie made by both the directors with the star and we can just hope it happens soon.

