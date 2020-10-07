'Boycott Bigg Boss 14' Trends as Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia 'Seduce' Sidharth Shukla During Task

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who entered the Bigg Boss 14 as a senior, seems to grab all the limelight with his charm. He is once again ruling the house with an extra dose of entertainment. In the promo of the recent episode of BB14, ladies of the house Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia can be seen wooing the handsome hunk during the rain dance task.

What has grabbed the eyeballs is Nikki’s sensuous move to woo Sidharth. Nikki and Sidharth’s sizzling chemistry took the internet by storm. The official handle of Bigg Boss shared the promo on Instagram which reads, “Tomorrow's sneak peek (sic)."

After the clip went viral, fans took to social media and called the clip 'vulgar' for India telly audience.

Finally watched promo its disgusting @ColorsTV @BiggBoss Shame on you and high time #BOYCOTTBB14 because not a family show , Big boss 14 =alt Balaji web series , ullu web series , porn web show pic.twitter.com/y4X8kg4DKT — Harshit Sharma™ (@harsh_offical_) October 7, 2020

The last season was so good. And, THE CONTESTANTS FROM LAST SEASON HAD CLASS. there i said it #BoycottBB14 — Hrithu (@hrithuu_kk) October 7, 2020

This season trying to normalize objectifying women. cheap #BoycottBB14 — Hrithu (@hrithuu_kk) October 7, 2020

The promo also shows Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla being given an opportunity by Bigg Boss to remove the "rejected" tag from his wife by giving up his immunity which he won in the last task. It will be quite interesting to see what will happen next. The upcoming episode seems to have a lot of entertainment for the audience in the store.

Meanwhile, in the last episode, Nikki and Sidharth were seen flirting with each other. During a conversation with Gauahar and Jasmin, Sidharth was seen saying that Nikki is the kind of girl he wants in his life. In response, Nikki called Sidharth ‘a marriage material’.

It was also seen that when Gauahar tells Sidharth that Nikki will fall in love with him, he started singing, “Khullam khulla pyaar karenge hum dono.” Nikki was also seen saying to Jasmin that she loves Sidharth a lot and will marry him.

Bigg Boss 14 was started on October 3, 2020, with 11 contestants including Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Kohli, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal and Rahul Vaidya. Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan entered the show as 'BB Toofani seniors' with some extra powers.