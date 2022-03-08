Boycott Kapil Sharma Trends as Vivek Agnihotri Claims Comedian Refused To Promote The Kashmir Files On His Show

Comedian Kapil Sharma has landed into a controversy, again! It all started after the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and claimed that the comedian refused to promote his upcoming film The Kashmiri Files on his show. However, this has left netizens furious and disappointed. With ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma Show’ trending on Twitter, some of the people are also demanding an apology from the comedian. “Dear @vivekagnihotri I must say #TheKashmirFiles doesn’t need promotion in any show like #KapilSharmaShow your hard work and courage is appreciated sir audiences are almighty you don’t need Kapil Sharma India with you," one of the netizens Tweeted.

Here’s how netizens are expressing their anger against Kapil Sharma:

#BoycottKapilSharmaShow Kapil Sharma refused to promote The Kashmir Files on his show. pic.twitter.com/EjDI0CCKaV — COSMIC HUMANISM. (@AdhyatmikYOG) March 7, 2022

#BoycottKapilSharmashow stop watching his show, drop his show’s TRP. stop following these so called celebs on social media..their value goes down with d less nmbr of followers. I cn proudly say i do not follow any such so called stars.. #BoycottKapilSharmaShow https://t.co/d5r2hrKy5u— ProudIndian 🇮🇳 (@UrbanIndic) March 8, 2022

Boycott Kapil Sharma show.Anyways… i have said earlier also… this show is worth nothing. https://t.co/PwdaNbOlmT— Lata (@Bosethehero) March 7, 2022

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri was recently requested by a fan to promote his upcoming film The Kashmiri Files on The Kapil Sharma Show. To this, the filmmaker replied back claiming the makers of the show refused to promote his film because it didn’t have a ‘commercial star’ in it. “They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT,” he wrote.

Advertisement

In another Tweet, Vivek Agnihotri also mentioned that he is nobody to decide if his film should be promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show or not. “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producer’s choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank,” the Tweet read.

The Kashmiri Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s due to the Kashmir Insurgency. The film will be released on 11 March 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.