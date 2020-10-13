'Boycott Mirzapur 2' Trend: Ali Fazal Says He Will Continue to Raise His Voice on Important Issues

Recently, #BoycottMirzapur2 trended on Twitter as a section of the internet was unhappy with actor Ali Fazal's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor had participated in the Anti-CAA protests and was vocal about the issues.

Ali had previously urged his fans not to be at the mercy of a trend. Now, in a recent interview, Ali has said that he will continue to raise his voice about important issues in the country despite facing backlash.

Talking to Mid-day, Ali said, "I feel bad when people talk about boycotting the show because so many people are involved in making it. Sometimes, I have to weigh my options and take a step back for the larger good of others; I don't want them to bear the brunt of my actions.

"That said, I will not stop raising my voice. I am an artiste in a free world, I am supposed to raise questions. The environment of hate needs to be tackled with peace. We are the country that won its freedom through peace, after all."

Mirzapur 2, an Amazon Prime original, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Divyendu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Harshita Gaur among others. It will stream from October 23, 2020.

Apart from that, Ali will also be seen in Kenneth Brannagh's Death on the Nile, a cinematic adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel. The film also stars Branagh, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Rose Leslie and Russel Brand in pivotal roles.