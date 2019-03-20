#BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter After Hasan Minhaj Compared PM Modi to Trump on 'Patriot Act'
Stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj has been receiving a backlash from netizens over his stint on a Netflix show in which he took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
File photo of Hasan Minhaj (Image: Reuters).
In the recent episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Minhaj spoke about the current scenario of Indian politics and compared Modi with US President Donald Trump and also gave an insight into several corruption scams.
But Minhaj's act did not go down well with several social media users as they started using #BoycottNetflix on Twitter.
One user called him "biased" and wrote: "#BoycottNetflix as it's spring Hasan Minhaj, who is trying to put his biased views on Indian polity. If at all, he is so humorous why not make some observations on other side."
Another user described Minhaj as "anti-Hindu".
"Look at this anti-Hindu/anti-India Propaganda by Hasan Minhaj on Netflix. Boycott Netflix."
According to one user, Minhaj's stint is the "worst form of shameless hinduphobia on display".
This is not the first time that Minhaj has faced criticism for his comic act. In the past, Netflix dropped an episode of Minhaj's show in Saudi Arabia after the Saudi government complained that the episode - which is critical of the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman - violated its cybercrime laws.
Indian election coverage by @hasanminhaj is the worst form of shameless hinduphobia on display.. @netflix and @NetflixIndia giving a platform to this bigot is disgusting #boycottnetflix— Chowkidar Pradeep yadav (@pip_15) March 19, 2019
Worst Hinduphobia speech. He is trying to effect the people ideology and elections. #BoycottNetflix #paidjoker #hasanminhaj— krishna mohan D (@km8040) March 19, 2019
Shame on you #Netflix shame #NetflixIndia #BoycottNetflix #shameonyou #HassanMinhaj #Shame— sikha rani (@ranisikha16) March 19, 2019
#BoycottNetflix Hasan Minsk didn’t sound u were trying to be funny u were trying to prove something , well ur clients better pay u well— Chowkidar eterneeti (@eterneeti) March 19, 2019
@hasanminhaj that was a nonsense dude anyways Netflix has to pay for it.@NetflixIndia #BoycottNetflix— samjoshi (@samjoshiroxx) March 19, 2019
This guy is disgusting #BoycottNetflix #HasanMinhaj— sahil dagar (@decop01) March 19, 2019
But some praised him for his take on Indian politics ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani urged people to watch Minhaj's show.
He tweeted: "You have to watch this show and especially this episode if you live/vote in India."
Comedian Kunal Kamra found Minhaj's show "bold, brave, hilarious".
"Netflix India as you notice great traffic on this episode, you would realise that shying away from confrontational content whether political or social is bad for business...," Kamra added.
Watch @hasanminhaj's Patriot Act on Indian elections...— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 18, 2019
Bold, Brave, Hillarious. @NetflixIndia as you notice great traffic on this episode, you would realize that shying away from confrontational content whether political or social is bad for business...
You HAVE to watch this show (and especially this episode if you live/vote in India.) @hasanminhaj , I can't even imagine what your comment-pages look like right now! https://t.co/VFtGAgGmLq— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 19, 2019
