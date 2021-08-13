Boycott Radhika Apte Trends on Twitter, Manoj Bajpayee Buys New Luxury Car

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte, who also cemented her presence in the OTT world with a series of films and series, recently found herself amid controversy after old pictures of hers surfaced online from her film Parched. The pictures feature the actress in an intimate scene and it didn’t sit well with the Twitterati, who jump the gun on every occasion they get, even if it is a trivial situation. ‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ has been trending on social media as the netizens found her nude photos from the film objectionable.

Most of them complained and accused Bollywood films of ‘insulting’ and ‘destroying’ the country’s culture.

Take a look at their reaction:

Read: Boycott Radhika Apte Trends on Twitter After Her Pictures From Parched Go Viral

Multiple National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee was spotted in the city with a brand new luxury car, reported Times Of India. He started the year 2021 with his much-awaited web series - The Family Man 2 followed by his one of the most intricate performance as Musafir Ali in the anthology ‘Ray (Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa)’ and then he played a police officer Nikhil Sood in his latest released film Dial 100.

Manoj, despite proving his versatility with every single work, said he cannot watch his own performance, except for one film Satya.

Read: The Family Man Actor Manoj Bajpayee Buys a Brand New Luxury Car

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, pop-star Nick Jonas started a fundraiser called Together For India, to help the country during the second wave of Covid-19 crisis. In the beginning of the fundraiser in April 2021, the target was to raise USD 1 million.

However, the stars recently revealed that they raised USD 3.5 million dollars from the fundraisers. In Indian currency, that amount converts to Rs 25 crore. Priyanka and Nick shared a video on Instagram, thanking fans for the donation.

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Raise Rs 25 Crore to Aid India’s Covid-19 Fight

Web series have changed storytelling as we know it and right on the forefront of this massive entertainment overhaul is Rasika Dugal. The actress continues to do varied roles across genres and is often referred to as an ‘OTT queen’ or a ‘gamechanger’ for her thorough performances, right from Humourously Yours to Mirzapur and Out of Love.

We spoke to her on the occasion when she was nominated at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in the Best Actress category for leading performances in Mirzapur 2 and Lootcase (film) and sought her reaction on what contributes to her undisputed success in the digital space.

Read: Rasika Dugal Of Mirzapur Fame Speaks About Doing Bold Scenes, Says Concept of Intimacy Directors Positive Step

Sumona Chakravarti has put an end to all speculation surrounding her return to The Kapil Sharma Show. She recently shot for an episode featuring the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India. She shared a picture on Instagram stories from her time on the sets, confirming that she’d be seen on the new season.

Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is also returning to the show for the new season, said that Sumona is a part of the cast and there will be a big twist regarding her character.

Read: Sumona Chakravarti Returns to Kapil Sharma’s Show, Archana Puran Singh Reveals There’s Big Twist

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here