'Boycott RRR Tn Karnataka' Trends, Netizens Complaint About SS Rajamouli's Film Not Releasing in Kannada

RRR team is currently on a tour for the promotion of the magnum opus across the county. The stars have planned to travel across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dubai, Baroda, Delhi, Jaipur, Amritsar and Kolkata, and Varanasi for promotions. One of the highly anticipated films of the year, RRR has been hitting the headlines lately. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 25th March 2022. Now, fans in Karnataka have taken to Twitter to express discontent on the movie not being released in the Kannada language in Karnataka, and are trending #BoycottRRRinKarnataka on social media.

On Wednesday, scores of social media users took to the microblogging site and tweeted in sync with the trend #BoycottRRRinKarnataka. Netizens are saying, that the movie RRR is not released in the Kannada language in Karnataka and that’s this is a great insult for Kannadigas. One of the Twitteratis shared a screengrab of a ticket booking site that shows the show is available only in Hindi and Tamil. Along with the screengrab he wrote, “Your movie will not be encouraged in Karnataka if you have the audacity to release tickets in all other languages except Kannada.#BoycottRRRinKarnataka @ssrajamouli.”

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka @ssrajamouli this is great insult for kannadigas, this is the time to BAN RRR movies in Karnataka, we will welcome only if it is in Kannada, pic.twitter.com/onUvtHzGX5— Manjunatha.B (@ManjunathaBee) March 22, 2022

“A big insult to kannada people, no kannada version bookings #Pushpa #RadheShyam also did same thing, this time we should not tolerate Why did you do event in #Karnataka ? @ssrajamouli @RRRMovie #RRR #RRRMovie,”read a third tweet.

One social media user wrote, “High time to trend #BoycottRRRinKarnataka. Stop dumping Telugu on Kannadigas. KFI heroes may be spineless but Kannadigas are not.”

While some follow the trend, others stood out in support of the film, saying that that the trend should be #ReleaseRRRInKannada so that the movie is released in the language too. One user wrote, “Dear Kannadigas instead of doing #BoycottRRRinKarnatakaWhy don’t u do trend like #ReleaseRRRinKannada ??Ur hashtags make it worse for u only for ur upcoming movies. Ur concern is absolutely correct but why not use better hashtags ??

Bro just think, if they don't want to release in kannada version, why the heros do their own dubbing for kannada,and why the rajamouli dub the whole movie in kannada. They will release kannada version also bro— Amar (@Amarnadhreddy14) March 23, 2022

The issue is not with RRR filmTHEY WILL AND THEY WANT TO RELEASE IN THE KANNADA VERSION ALSOTHAT IS WHY THEY HAVE DUBBED IN KANNADA THAT TO THE OWN ACTORS HAVE SPOKE IN KANNADA NOT THE DUBBING ACTORSThe issue is being by the Kannada distributors and the theatres in the Kar— T H A R U N (@it_is_not_me_47) March 23, 2022

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

Recently, SS Rajamouli talked about Ram Charan and Jr NTR for casting for RRR and mentioned that their acting skills were perfectly fit for the roles. “Their stardom, personalities, and acting abilities made them the right fit for the parts. The most significant aspect is the camaraderie and friendship they have. They had known each other before RRR. Ramaraju appears calm throughout the flick. Charan has the same personality," he said.

While the film will now be released on March 25, its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5. It will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.

