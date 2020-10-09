MOVIES

2-MIN READ

#BoycottLaxmmiBomb Trends on Twitter as Netizens Troll Akshay Kumar's New Film

After the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb dropped, fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have called to boycott the film.

On Friday, the trailer of Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb was released which promised a fun ride as the actor was seen in his comical best. However, Twitter was quick to realise that the number of likes and dislikes were hidden on Youtube. For the uninitiated, many films like Sadak 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl faced a barrage of dislikes by fans demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now, #BoycottLaxmmiBomb has trended on Twitter with fans demanding that the Central Bureau of Intelligence should stop delaying their porbe on the late actor's death case. Some fans urged the others to dislike the video even if the number of dislikes was not visible. Some even trolled Akshay Kumar for his latest video about drug usage in Bollywood.

Take a look at some reactions below:

The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb sees Akshay in a saree-clad avatar. Take a look at the trailer below:

Laxmmi Bomb is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana and is also directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film also stars Kiara Advani. The film is slated to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020.

