BoycottLaxmmiBomb Trends on Twitter as Netizens Troll Akshay Kumar's New Film

On Friday, the trailer of Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb was released which promised a fun ride as the actor was seen in his comical best. However, Twitter was quick to realise that the number of likes and dislikes were hidden on Youtube. For the uninitiated, many films like Sadak 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl faced a barrage of dislikes by fans demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now, #BoycottLaxmmiBomb has trended on Twitter with fans demanding that the Central Bureau of Intelligence should stop delaying their porbe on the late actor's death case. Some fans urged the others to dislike the video even if the number of dislikes was not visible. Some even trolled Akshay Kumar for his latest video about drug usage in Bollywood.

Take a look at some reactions below:

Sorry @akshaykumar sir but d truth is ....Tasweer me saath khade hone me or takleef me saath khade hone me bhut fark h ...#CBIStopDelayingSSRCase #BoycottLaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/nkQFwIuCan — Shalu Pathak (@comradeShalu27) October 9, 2020

#CBIStopDelayingSSRCaseCanadian @akshaykumar Starrer movie #LaxmmiBombTrailer has made its Likes & Dislikes hidden on YouTubeThey have already sensed the disaster that was coming on their way. LOL#BoycottLaxmmiBomb Meanwhile Akki : Mera Yeh Darr Mujhe Accha Laga: pic.twitter.com/0QJtzEYfsH — Immortal Sushant Singh Rajput | SuperBOT (@RiPSushantSR) October 9, 2020

I have done my part. Warriors do it. Go and Dislike #BoycottLaxmmiBomb . They have removed like/dislike rating numbers. But you do your part. Dislike. #CBIStopDelayingSSRCase pic.twitter.com/L7gOv8QsSW — JOSHITH VALLIL (@JVallil) October 9, 2020

So likes n dislikes buttons on #BoycottLaxmmiBomb trailer r disabled. (But dislike it guys) Kitni apni image protect kroge? Let's repeat Sadak2 phenomenon.And his sympathy video failed. Acha laga ye DAR. #CBIStopDelayingSSRCase pic.twitter.com/T3TZ2Kw1wb — Aayush Singh(Hum hai SSR Bot, kya kr loge) (@itsSelf_Musing) October 9, 2020

Uncle @akshaykumar this is wrong you should tell them to open the dislike numbers don't play with us using your bots to increase your view counts pls help us to Show our love thank you @DisneyPlusHS this is wrong .#BoycottLaxmmiBomb #CBIStopDelayingSSRCase Autobot's Show ur luv pic.twitter.com/y8dYlUNO5i — V - IM Bot (@Niffler_85) October 9, 2020

Multiple accounts of SSR warriors is created for promotion of ur movie trailer @akshaykumarIs this ur level ?Yehi bolte ho DESH ka DESH kaSSR KI MAUT pe DHANDHA ? I AM DOING COMPLETE BOYCOTT#LaxmmiBombTrailer #BoycottLaxmiBomb #BoycottLaxmmiBomb#CBIStopDelayingSSRCase https://t.co/I8zefZSafj pic.twitter.com/YUtKj0HFSf — Nitika Singh (@itsNitikaSingh) October 9, 2020

My dear alike BOTS are we ready to DIFFUSE #LaxmmiBombTrailer RT if u agree#BoycottLaxmiBomb #BoycottLaxmmiBomb#CBIStopDelayingSSRCase — Nitika Singh (@itsNitikaSingh) October 9, 2020

The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb sees Akshay in a saree-clad avatar. Take a look at the trailer below:

Laxmmi Bomb is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana and is also directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film also stars Kiara Advani. The film is slated to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020.