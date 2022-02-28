Boys Over Flowers Fame Kim Hyun Joong to Get Married to Non-Celebrity Girlfriend

South Korean star Kim Hyun Joong, who is known for Boys over Flowers and Playful Kiss announced that he will be marrying his girlfriend soon. However, due to the pandemic, they will not be holding a ceremony due to the pandemic. The actor held a solo concert titled What I Want to Say, where he announced his engagement to his non-celebrity girlfriend. He informed his fans during the concert which was held both online and offline that he has made a decision to walk through his future life together with “the person who stood by me during the most difficult and hard times."

He then thanked his fans and expressed that he has received a lot of attention and love up to now and he is sincerely grateful to all the fans who silently stood by his side during the dark and difficult days. He continued, “When the dark and difficult days continued, thanks to my fans’ support, love, and trust, I was able to regain courage and could decide to start anew with the second half of my life."

He also added that rather than announcing his engagement through a letter, he thought it would be more appropriate to tell them in person during his show.

His agency HENECIA, too, released a statement that read, “Today, through our artist Kim Hyun Joon’s concert, news of the artist’s marriage was announced. Considering the difficult [pandemic] situation, they have skipped the ceremonial and other procedures, and we respectfully request that you refrain from excessive speculation as we have carefully conveyed the news in consideration of the couple."

The statement continued, “Their precious relationship began during a difficult time and are now taking their cautious first steps toward their shared life together. We ask for everyone’s warm support for the couple."

