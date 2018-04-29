GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Boyzone to Split After 25 years... But Definitely Not Before Paying Tribute to Late Member Stephen Gately

The Irish band made the decision to part ways after a series of meetings where they discussed the future of Boyzone.

IANS

Updated:April 29, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
Boyzone to Split After 25 years... But Definitely Not Before Paying Tribute to Late Member Stephen Gately
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures
They burst onto the music scene in 1993, making waves with their catchy songs and enthusiastic dancing. Now, the Irish boyband are said to be planning to pull out all the stops for their final album, which will be a poignant tribute to a late member Stephen Gately, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Gately tragically died in 2009 at the age of 33.

According to The Sun, the band made the decision to part ways after a series of meetings where they discussed the future of Boyzone. Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch, will release their final album to coincide with their 25th anniversary and embark on a goodbye tour.

The “Love me for a reason” hitmakers previously said they enlisted the help of singer Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith to write their tracks for their album, which will be released in September.

