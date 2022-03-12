Brace Yourselves, Akhil Akkineni's Agent is All Set to Release on This Date

After getting heaps of praises from critics and audiences alike in the film Most Eligible Bachelor, Akhil Akkineni is all set to entertain the audience with Agent. The actor had been putting in a lot of effort for enhancing his body and appearance to fit the bill. Now, with much delight to his fans, Akhil has announced the release date of his film.

Akhil has shared the poster of Agent on Instagram and stated that the film will be released on August 12. Akhil looks every bit charismatic in the poster holding a machine gun. The actor wrote in the caption,” Brace yourselves. This one is going to be WILD. August 12th it is”.

According to makers, since the film is having a patriotic angle, they thought of releasing it near Independence day. Adding onto that, the four-day long weekend is also going to benefit Agent.

Malayalam Megastar Mammootty will be enacting a powerful role in the upcoming movie. Sakshi Vaidya will also be making her debut with the Surender Reddy directorial.

Agent is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. The film is being co-produced by Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy.

Musical duo Hip-hop Tamizha (Adhithya Ramachandran Venkatapathy and R Jeeva) are behind the composition. Rasool Ellore will be handling the cinematography.

Earlier in a Q&A session, Surender’s wife Deepa Reddy had said that Agent will be dubbed in other languages and distributed across India.

Akhil’s last release Most Eligible Bachelor was a romantic comedy written and directed by Bommarillu Baskar. Apart from Akhil, Pooja Hegde, Neha Shetty, Murli Sharma and others were a part of this film. Most Eligible Bachelor was a commercial success and is streaming on Netflix.

