English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Officially Single Again
Over two years after filing for divorce, actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are legally single now.
Over two years after filing for divorce, actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are legally single now.
Loading...
Over two years after filing for divorce, actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are legally single now.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge accepted their request for bifurcation, which means they can be legally considered single, despite the fact that they are not officially divorced yet.
"Both parents are focused on what's best for the kids," a source told people.com.
The couple share six children together, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.
Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014 but two years later, they filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
The Wanted actress demaned physical custody of the children. Since then, the two have been in ongoing negotiations over custody and dividing their finances.
In June 2018, a judge established a detailed schedule for Pitt to spend time with the children (except Maddox, who according to the court is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father).
In November 2018, the pair reached a temporary child custody agreement "to keep things moving along in the right direction".
Follow @News18Movies for more
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge accepted their request for bifurcation, which means they can be legally considered single, despite the fact that they are not officially divorced yet.
"Both parents are focused on what's best for the kids," a source told people.com.
The couple share six children together, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.
Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014 but two years later, they filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
The Wanted actress demaned physical custody of the children. Since then, the two have been in ongoing negotiations over custody and dividing their finances.
In June 2018, a judge established a detailed schedule for Pitt to spend time with the children (except Maddox, who according to the court is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father).
In November 2018, the pair reached a temporary child custody agreement "to keep things moving along in the right direction".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest
- Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Titles, Japan Reigns Supreme
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers its Maiden IPL Victory and Twitter is Royally Surprised
- IPL 2019 | Our Game Awareness Without Needing to Talk Helps: Kohli on Partnership With AB
- Your Emails May Have Been Compromised: Microsoft Warns Users of Cyber Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results