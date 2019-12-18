Brad Pitt Gets Invited to Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's Christmas Party

The world went into shock when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in September 2016 after 12 years of togetherness. The couple had fallen in love in 2004 while filming Mr and Mrs Smith. Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston then. After their separation, many fans wanted Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get back together. Now, the couple might be "ancient history" but they are still good friends, according to a report in People.

Brad Pitt was invited to Jennifer Aniston's annual Christmas party, which also had Brad's ex and one-time fiancee, Justin Theroux. “The annual tree-trimming party is always Jen’s favorite to host,” the source says. “She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended,” a source told People.

About Pitt's attendance, the source said, “They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly.”

Brad Pitt had also previously attended Aniston's 50th birthday party. The actors who were married from 2000 to 2005 had a very civil relationship, according to a source. “He would not have been asked to come if that weren’t the case. It was a big night for Jen,” the source said. “The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come.”

Jennifer Aniston also went through a split last year with actor Justin Theroux, two and a half years after their wedding. They have however remained close, as he was a part of her Friendsgiving dinner in November.

Jennifer Aniston was last seen in The Morning Show, a series on Apple TV starring Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon.

