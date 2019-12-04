Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Brad Pitt Grown More Emotional Despite Never Crying in 20 Years

Pitt also spoke about his battle with alcoholism, and how he has tried to see the struggle as simply a chapter in his life rather than something he's defined by.

IANS

Updated:December 4, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Brad Pitt Grown More Emotional Despite Never Crying in 20 Years
Brad Pitt.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has said he "hadn't cried in 20 years", before he started to get more emotional as he grew older.

The 55-year-old actor was joined by co-star Anthony Hopkins, whom he starred opposite in Legends of the Fall and Meet Joe Black, for the wide-ranging chat for Interview magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

At one point, the pair touched upon how their emotional state has altered as they've aged, with Brad stating that he's "quite famously not a crier."

He said: "I hadn't cried in like, 20 years. Now, I find myself at this latter stage, much more moved. Moved by my kids, moved by my friends, moved by the news. Just moved."

Pitt also got candid about his battle with alcoholism, and how he has tried to see the struggle as simply a chapter in his life rather than something he's defined by.

"I'm realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else," he said.

"You can't have one without the other. I see it as something I'm just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don't feel like I can take credit for any of it."

Adding that it doesn't help that we're living at a time when people are "judgmental and quick to treat people as disposable. We've always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We're all going to make mistakes.

"But what is the next step? We don't, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person's next step is. And that's the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting."

"I'm human. We're human, we want purpose, we want meaning in our lives. But to attain that, the key is two things: staying creative and being with the people you love."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com