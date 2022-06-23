Brad Pitt Hints At Retiring From Acting Soon: 'I Consider Myself On My Last Leg'

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt reveals that he is contemplating the final phase of his film career. Pitt is amongst the most bankable stars in Hollywood. He won the best supporting actor Oscar for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020. He also took home the golden statue in 2014 as a producer on best-picture honoree “12 Years a Slave.” However, the actor has sent his fans into a tizzy, thanks to his latest interview, wherein he’s hinted at retiring from acting soon.

“I consider myself on my last leg… This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that? I’m one of those creatures that speak through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way,” Pitt told GQ magazine.

The actor also spoke about going through a “low-grade depression”. “Music fills me with so much joy. I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next. I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self — the beauty and the ugly — that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy,” he added.

Pitt next stars in the high-octane blockbuster Bullet Train. It stars Pitt as an assassin on a train from Tokyo to Kyoto who has returned to the risky job after a case of burnout. The film also features Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Bad Bunny, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Karen Fukuhara and others.

