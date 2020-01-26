- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston have 'Reignited their Romance' and are 'Back in Love': Report
According to their close friends, the exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston dated at least five times prior to their screen reunion last weekend at Screen Actors Guild ceremony.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
Hollywoods former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly "reignited their romance". According to their close friends, the exes dated at least five times prior to their screen reunion last weekend, reports mirror.co.uk.
A confidante of the actress said: "I don't think she's ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie.
"It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything -- forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on."
A long-time associate of Pitt's movie production company Plan B confirmed: "All he can talk about is Jen. They have reignited their romance and I haven't seen either of them this happy in years."
TV cameras had recently caught Pitt beaming and mouthing the words "Oh, wow!" during Aniston's acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild ceremony.
Later the pair were spotted backstage smiling warmly at one another and clasping hands.
Asked about their first public reunion, the actress said: "It just feels like a really fun night to cheer each other on. We've all grown up together, we really have."
Pitt said: "I don't know. I'm blissfully naive and I'm gonna stay that way."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Republic Day 2020: A Look at the Fighter Jet Fleet of the IAF: Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi and More
- Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs as They Post Pics With Tricolour
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- 'I Massage My Face with Sweat': PM Modi Reveals the Secret Behind His 'Glowing' Skin
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme