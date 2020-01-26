Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston have 'Reignited their Romance' and are 'Back in Love': Report

According to their close friends, the exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston dated at least five times prior to their screen reunion last weekend at Screen Actors Guild ceremony.

IANS

Updated:January 26, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston have 'Reignited their Romance' and are 'Back in Love': Report
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Hollywoods former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly "reignited their romance". According to their close friends, the exes dated at least five times prior to their screen reunion last weekend, reports mirror.co.uk.

A confidante of the actress said: "I don't think she's ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie.

"It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything -- forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on."

A long-time associate of Pitt's movie production company Plan B confirmed: "All he can talk about is Jen. They have reignited their romance and I haven't seen either of them this happy in years."

TV cameras had recently caught Pitt beaming and mouthing the words "Oh, wow!" during Aniston's acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild ceremony.

Later the pair were spotted backstage smiling warmly at one another and clasping hands.

Asked about their first public reunion, the actress said: "It just feels like a really fun night to cheer each other on. We've all grown up together, we really have."

Pitt said: "I don't know. I'm blissfully naive and I'm gonna stay that way."

