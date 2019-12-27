Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Love That 'They Trust Each Other'

Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's rekindled friendship is blossoming and they are enjoying having "each other's back".

IANS

Updated:December 27, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Love That 'They Trust Each Other'
Image: Twitter

Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's rekindled friendship is blossoming and they are enjoying having "each other's back".

The exes, who divorced in 2005 after Pitt had hooked up with actress Angelina Jolie, have met again at Aniston's holiday party at her home in Los Angeles, reports mirror.co.uk.

This time, it has been reported that they are looking to rebuild their friendship.

A source told Hollywood Life: "They've built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more than it was the past few years now that they're both single.

"They've realised what's important in life and since they shared so much love for each other it's such a nice thing for them both to have this kind of close friendship again. They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who has their back, especially in Hollywood where trust and real friends are at a minimum."

The two actors married in July 2000 but within five years they split.

Pitt shares six children with Jolie.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram