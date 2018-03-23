GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to Rekindle Relationship?

Pitt and Aniston have been secretly meeting after actor George Clooney encouraged Pitt to reach out to her following her split from actor Justin Theroux, reports aceshowbiz.com.

IANS

Updated:March 23, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
Los Angeles: Actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly considering giving their relationship another chance.

Pitt and Aniston have been secretly meeting after actor George Clooney encouraged Pitt to reach out to her following her split from actor Justin Theroux, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"They've been secretly getting together for late night hookups, and it's all because of George. George was the first person to call him when his marriage to Angie (Angelina Jolie) imploded. After Jen and Justin Theroux announced their split, he encouraged Brad to reach out and give their relationship another chance," a source told Star magazine.

While Aniston was close to Clooney when she was with the Pitt in late 1990s until early 2005, Clooney was shunted out of Pitt's life by Jolie during Pitt's relationship with the "Maleficent" actress.

And now that Jolie has left Pitt, Clooney took the opportunity to get Pitt back together with Aniston.

