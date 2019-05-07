Take the pledge to vote

Brad Pitt Laughs off Claims that He is Dating Ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

A photographer asked Brad Pitt if he was getting back together with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. To this Pitt giggled and simply said, "Oh my God!"

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
Brad Pitt Laughs off Claims that He is Dating Ex-wife Jennifer Aniston
Image: Twitter
Hollywood star Brad Pitt has laughed off claims that he is dating his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

There is a buzz that Pitt may have rekindled his love with Aniston after he attended her 50th birthday party in February. But the 55-year-old laughed off the claims when he was directly asked about the actress while talking a walk here on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

A photographer asked him if they were getting back together and Pitt giggled and simply said, "Oh my God!"

He was pictured walking down the street when the photographer said to him, "You're looking great. It's good to see you happy man."

The actor married Aniston in 2000 and they separated in 2005.

Earlier, it was being reported that their relationship is reaching new heights, after he revealed his $79million (Rs 549 crore) gift, according to mirror.co.uk. Pitt has apparently agreed to splash out that amount to buy back their marital home, just so that he can give it to Aniston.

The house they used to share in Beverly Hills was on the market, and when they originally split, sources close to the actress said that "losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out".

Following his split from her, he started dating Angelina Jolie, who he was married to from 2014-2016. They share six children together.

(With inputs from IANS)

