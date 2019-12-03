Brad Pitt Opens Up About Anger Management Issues and Alcoholism

Though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated about three years ago but according to a recent interview, Pitt is still not over the blame game. The actor recently sat down with the co-star of his 1994 film Legends of the Fall, Anthony Hopkins, for Interview magazine and talked about his anger management and alcoholism.

“I’m realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I’ve made that I’m not proud of, that I value those missteps because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else. You can’t have one without the other. I see it as something I’m just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don’t feel like I can take credit for any of it,” he said.

Hopkins also asked him about his alcohol dependence, which was reportedly the reason for the brawl between him and son Maddox during a flight, the incident that made Jolie file for separation. “I just saw (alcohol) as a disservice to myself, as an escape.”

“So you’re embracing all your mistakes. You’re saying, ‘Let’s be our foibles, our embarrassment. There’s beauty in that,’” he added. The actor had reportedly spent a year and a half at Alcoholics Anonymous after his divorce from Jolie in 2017.

“I’m seeing that these days. I think we’re living in a time where we’re extremely judgmental and quick to treat people as disposable. We’ve always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We’re all going to make mistakes. But what is that next step? We don’t, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person’s next step is. And that’s the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting,”

he said.

The actor revealed to Hopkins that he is prone to anger sometimes. “But I lose it at times. I get sucked into something, and I can lose it. I take my hands off the wheel. I’m human,” he said.

The actor was last seen in James Gray's Ad Astra and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

