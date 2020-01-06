Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Win at 77th Golden Globes

Host Ricky Gervais opened the 77th Golden Globes by declaring movies irrelevant, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby Yoda, calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association racist and declaring Netflix’s takeover of Hollywood complete.

Gervais, who has a series on Netflix, said he could summarize the three-hour award show with a simple phrase: “Well done, Netflix. You win.” The streaming giant came into the Globes with a commanding 34 nods: 17 in film categories and 17 in television categories.

Ellen DeGeneres reflected on her career and her imaginary family as she accepted the Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television at the Golden Globes.

DeGeneres said it took her a while to find her way in TV, even after she made history by coming out as gay on her sitcom.

“I had a sitcom. And I lost that sitcom. Then I had another sitcom, and I lost that sitcom too,” she said. “I got to do something I always wanted to do: Make whiskey. Then I got a talk show. I got a talk show. And I was able to be myself. I feel like you all have gotten to know me. I’m an open book.”

DeGeneres then poked fun at her sexuality, thanking a man who doesn’t exist.

“I couldn’t have done it without my husband Mark. Mark, you are my rock,” DeGeneres said to big laughs from the audience, including her wife, actress Portia de Rossi.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have no children, but DeGeneres talked to a couple anyway, looking at the camera and saying, “Rupert and Fiona go to bed.”

She also paid tribute to Carol Burnett, who received the inaugural award named for her last year before DeGeneres became the second recipient.

Here's a list of winners at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Best drama TV series: “Succession”

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

“Parasite” is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best foreign language film.

Brian Cox wins TV drama actor Golden Globe for his work in "Succession".

Laura Dern has won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a film for “Marriage Story.”

Elton John and longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin have won a Golden Globe for the song “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from the John biopic “Rocketman.”

"Fleabag" won Golden Globe for best TV comedy series.

Olivia Colman won drama TV actress Globe for "The Crown".

Sam Mendes is the winner of the Golden Globe for best director of a film for his World War I epic “1917.”

“Chernobyl” is taking home the Golden Globe for best TV limited series or movie.

The Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series or movie made for TV goes to Michelle Williams.

Tom Hanks accepted the Cecil B. Demille Award at the Golden Globes.

Taron Egerton wins film acting Globe for "Rocketman" in Best Comedy or Musical Performance.

Awkwafina wins Globe for comedy film actress.

Brad Pitt won his first acting Golden Globe since 1996 for with his best supporting actor in a film trophy for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” It was Pitt’s second Golden Globe as an actor after his 1996 win in the same category in 1996 for “12 Monkeys.”

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood picks up its third award of the show. Beats Dolemite is my Name, Knives Out, Rocketman and Jojo Rabbit to win Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Renée Zellwegger won the Golden Globe for best actress in a film drama for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy.”

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix has been named Best Actor at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

The Golden Globe for drama best picture goes to “1917.”

