Brad Pitt Recalls Awkward Experience With Make-Up Artist Jean Black

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt shares a good rapport with his make-up artist, Jean Black. On the TV show Celebrity IOU, the actor spoke about his bond with his cosmetic experts and also shared an awkward anecdote he had experienced with Jean.

The Oscar-winning actor has worked with Jean on over 40 movies, but he admitted Legends of the Fall in 1994 provided their most awkward moment when the make-up artist had to use cosmetics to even out a tan line on Brad's butt, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"She's family, we're like brother and sister. She's been that person I value so much in my life," Brad Pitt said. "When it comes up, we can't really look each other in the eye," he added.

Jean Black has taken care of Brad Pitt's make-up in numerous films including Inglourious Basterds, Ocean's Thirteen, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Babel, Burn After Reading, and The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford.

Earlier this year, Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had very flirtatious encounters during the award season, making fans curious if a romantic reunion between the estranged couple is on the cards. However, during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, their close friend Melissa Etheridge said that they will always remain 'friends', reports dailymail.co.uk.

