Brad Pitt Says He Wants to 'Explore Dance'

"I know I'll be throwing arms out of joint and dislocating things, but yeah, I feel like I've got the green light in my soul to explore dance," Pitt said in an interview.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 3:51 PM IST
Hollywood star Brad Pitt says he would love to pursue dance in some form in future.

The 56-year-old actor said he is not sure if he will take up the art form as a hobby, or if it will be professional.

''I went to two proms! I wore a white tuxedo. Pinned on the corsage. And I danced. I had a 20-year hiatus where I didn't dance at all, and now I kind of see dance as my future.

"I know I'll be throwing arms out of joint and dislocating things, but yeah, I feel like I've got the green light in my soul to explore dance. I don't know what that means yet, but I'm feeling moved by the spirit," Pitt told W magazine.

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his two films -- Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and James Gray's "Ad Astra".

