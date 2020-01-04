Brad Pitt Says He Wants to 'Explore Dance'
"I know I'll be throwing arms out of joint and dislocating things, but yeah, I feel like I've got the green light in my soul to explore dance," Pitt said in an interview.
Brad Pitt
Hollywood star Brad Pitt says he would love to pursue dance in some form in future.
The 56-year-old actor said he is not sure if he will take up the art form as a hobby, or if it will be professional.
''I went to two proms! I wore a white tuxedo. Pinned on the corsage. And I danced. I had a 20-year hiatus where I didn't dance at all, and now I kind of see dance as my future.
"I know I'll be throwing arms out of joint and dislocating things, but yeah, I feel like I've got the green light in my soul to explore dance. I don't know what that means yet, but I'm feeling moved by the spirit," Pitt told W magazine.
The actor is currently enjoying the success of his two films -- Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and James Gray's "Ad Astra".
