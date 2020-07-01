Brad Pitt Snapped Riding Motorcycle as He Visits Ex-wife Angelina Jolie's Residence

Brad Pitt was snapped at his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s Los Angeles residence this week. Pitt was seen zooming off the driveway on a motorcycle after spending two hours at her home. He was wearing a light green jacket, jeans and a silver helmet.

As per a report published in Entertainment Tonight, the former couple has come a long way since their tumultuous split and is now on the same page.

A source told ET, Pitt and Jolie have no plans to reconcile but are dedicated to their six kids. They are finally ready to co-parent together and raise their children. Pitt lives not more than ten minutes away from where Jolie stays with their kids.

The report revealed that their ugly spats and children custody battles continued and they would only communicate via their respective attorneys. However, the former couple share a much better and amicable relationship compared to earlier during their split.

In early June, Jolie opened up about the reason behind separation from Pitt. The 45-year-old actress asserted that she chose to split for the well-being of her family. Speaking about her kids, Jolie said her six children are very brave and strong young people.

"It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," she was quoted by IANS as saying.

Pitt and Jolie dated for nearly seven years before getting hitched in 2014. They filed for divorce two years later citing irreconcilable differences. They share six children, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 16 and Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15. Angelina gave birth to three kids - Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 14, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt (twins), 11.

