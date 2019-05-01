English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brad Pitt Splashing Millions on a Special Gift For Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday?
Brad Pitt sparked reconciliation rumours after he attended Jennifer Aniston's birthday bash in February.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston separated in 2005, but it has been rumoured that the actor still carries a torch for his ex-wife and a reconciliation could be in the offing. The rumours was fuelled when Pitt was spotted attending Aniston's 50th birthday bash.
It is now being reported that their relationship is reaching new heights, after he revealed his $79million (Rs 549 crore) gift, according to mirror.co.uk. Pitt has apparently agreed to splash out that amount to buy back their marital home, just so that he can give it to Aniston.
The house they used to share in Beverly Hills was on the market, and when they originally split, sources close to the actress said that "losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out".
The actress was reportedly emotional when she found out his intentions, after the pair apparently reminisced about their times together in the marital home.
The pair apparently have been friends for years, but 55-year-old Pitt avoided promoting their friendship while he was still with Angelina Jolie. Aniston split from her husband Justin Theroux in March 2018, but it was still a shock when Pitt turned up at her 50th birthday celebrations.
Two years ago, Pitt and Jolie dropped a bombshell - the Hollywood power couple was splitting up after two years of marriage but roughly 12 years together. The pair met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 - back when Pitt was still married to Aniston.
Eventually, he and Aniston split up, and Pitt and Jolie were involved for 12 years. They had six kids and a French vineyard together.
Follow @News18Movies for more
It is now being reported that their relationship is reaching new heights, after he revealed his $79million (Rs 549 crore) gift, according to mirror.co.uk. Pitt has apparently agreed to splash out that amount to buy back their marital home, just so that he can give it to Aniston.
The house they used to share in Beverly Hills was on the market, and when they originally split, sources close to the actress said that "losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out".
The Beverly Hills estate that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt spent 3 years renovating before their divorce is for sale for $56 million. Here's a look inside the 4-bedroom home. https://t.co/Pby4q63XV4 pic.twitter.com/ZLYZvEC0jQ— LamdaFX (@FxLamda) April 24, 2019
The actress was reportedly emotional when she found out his intentions, after the pair apparently reminisced about their times together in the marital home.
The pair apparently have been friends for years, but 55-year-old Pitt avoided promoting their friendship while he was still with Angelina Jolie. Aniston split from her husband Justin Theroux in March 2018, but it was still a shock when Pitt turned up at her 50th birthday celebrations.
Two years ago, Pitt and Jolie dropped a bombshell - the Hollywood power couple was splitting up after two years of marriage but roughly 12 years together. The pair met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 - back when Pitt was still married to Aniston.
Eventually, he and Aniston split up, and Pitt and Jolie were involved for 12 years. They had six kids and a French vineyard together.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Robert Downey Jr Hosts Lunch for the Women of MCU, Shares Throwback Picture
- Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Breastfeeds on Sets, Fans Call Her the Ultimate Feminist
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Explodes in South Korea, Company Claims Not Their Fault
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch
- Tendulkar Admits He is No 'Match' to Piers Morgan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results