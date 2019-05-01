Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Brad Pitt Splashing Millions on a Special Gift For Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday?

Brad Pitt sparked reconciliation rumours after he attended Jennifer Aniston's birthday bash in February.

News18.com

May 1, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
Brad Pitt Splashing Millions on a Special Gift For Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday?
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston separated in 2005, but it has been rumoured that the actor still carries a torch for his ex-wife and a reconciliation could be in the offing. The rumours was fuelled when Pitt was spotted attending Aniston's 50th birthday bash.

It is now being reported that their relationship is reaching new heights, after he revealed his $79million (Rs 549 crore) gift, according to mirror.co.uk. Pitt has apparently agreed to splash out that amount to buy back their marital home, just so that he can give it to Aniston.

The house they used to share in Beverly Hills was on the market, and when they originally split, sources close to the actress said that "losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out".




The actress was reportedly emotional when she found out his intentions, after the pair apparently reminisced about their times together in the marital home.

The pair apparently have been friends for years, but 55-year-old Pitt avoided promoting their friendship while he was still with Angelina Jolie. Aniston split from her husband Justin Theroux in March 2018, but it was still a shock when Pitt turned up at her 50th birthday celebrations.

Two years ago, Pitt and Jolie dropped a bombshell - the Hollywood power couple was splitting up after two years of marriage but roughly 12 years together. The pair met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 - back when Pitt was still married to Aniston.

Eventually, he and Aniston split up, and Pitt and Jolie were involved for 12 years. They had six kids and a French vineyard together.

