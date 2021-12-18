Brad Pitt Turns 58: Watch These Five Movies Starring the Oscar-winning Actor

Hollywood actor and producer Brad Pitt turns 58 on Saturday. The Academy Award-winning actor started his career with television shows. Pitt went on to make his way to the big screen and gained public attention with Ridley Scott’s 1991 road film Thelma & Louise. With a career spanning over three decades, Pitt has won several accolades for his craft including the Golden Globes, and the British Academy Film Award. Let us take a look at some of Pitt’s remarkable performances over the years:

TROY (2004)

Based on the epic Trojan War fought between the Romans and the Greek, this Wolfgang Petersen directorial stars Pitt as the apex warrior aka demigod Achilles. Pitt is seen in his top notch physical form in this role. Playing the role of Greek warrior, Pitt channels the mythical hero’s solitary state of mind and inner demons in a phenomenal way.

SEVEN (1995)

A classic David Fincher crime thriller stars Pitt as a young detective named Mills. Pitt’s character is paired with an experienced detective played by Morgan Freeman who together collaborate to track a serial killer. The serial killer, played by Kevin Spacey, horrifies people by killing off his prey inspired by the seven sins as described in the Bible. Seven is certainly not for the weak-hearted.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (2019)

Pitt won the Oscar in the best supporting actor category for his performance in this Quentin Tarantino directorial. He plays the role of a stunt double in this movie while Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of an actor who is facing a career crisis. Set in the 60s Hollywood, the movie takes viewers on a journey of the past.

INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS (2009)

Pitt and Tarantino’s earlier collaboration was a treat for any fan of cinema who loves gory action and quirky comic scenes. The movie is set in the World War II era where a group of Jewish-American soldiers infiltrate Nazi-occupied France to attack the Axis force. Pitt plays the role of leader of this squad, named Lt. Aldo Raine or “Aldo the Apache.”

FIGHT CLUB (1999)

A classic Fincher film, Fight Club stars Edward Norton and Pitt in lead roles. The movie also stars Helena Bonham Carter who strikes a unique relationship with both characters played by Pitt and Norton. Fight Club is based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel and shows how young and disgruntled men decide to solve their problems by beating each other up and reject social standards.

