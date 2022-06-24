Brad Pitt's Latest Magazine Cover Leaves Netizens Disappointed, See Reactions

Hollywood producer and actor Brad Pitt has charmed generations with his charm and impeccable acting skills. But his latest British GQ cover has left netizens appalled. The cover shoot for the high-end magazine features Pitt in a vibrant shirt holding a bunch of flowers. In one of the pictures, which seems to have riled up Pitt fans, the Fight Club actor is seen laying down in a satin blue shirt over a bunch of flowers. He wears a blank expression that almost radiates the feeling of a corpse.

Netizens have compared the look with a “dead body”, while some have compared Pitt’s latest look for the magazine photoshoot to English singer David Bowie. Sharing his thoughts on the magazine cover, a user tweeted, “Is this the prequel to Benjamin Button?” To note, Pitt starred in the 2000 movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, where his character aged backwards.

Is this the prequel to Benjamin Button? — Chris Ilett (@ChrisIlett) June 23, 2022

Another user commented that the cover picture showed Pitt, “A bit casket ready.” Reacting to the tweet another follower was reminded of Shakespeare’s Hamlet in which Ophelia dies around a similar set of greenery and flowers. The user shared the picture of Ophelia’s death and wrote, “I think that's the point? Ophelia before she dies.”

I think that's the point? Ophelia before she dies. pic.twitter.com/vTqIZlzlqd — Ylang Ylang (@ylangsq) June 22, 2022

To some, the cover photo reminded them of mummification as they questioned GQ, “Did you guys embalm him for this photo shoot?”

Did you guys embalm him for this photo shoot? — PotBot365 (@PotBot365) June 22, 2022

A Thanatologist also shared his take on Pitt’s latest cover photo and wrote, “I’ve seen many dead people and there’s obviously been some sort of mistake?! This still photo looks like the reaped body-man post-accident that was left on the cutting (and embalming) room floor of ‘Meet Joe Black.’ What blind crime scene photographer did you use?”

I’ve seen many dead people and there’s obviously been some sort of mistake?! This still photo looks like the reaped body-man post-accident that was left on the cutting (and embalming) room floor of “Meet Joe Black”. What blind crime scene photographer did you use? pic.twitter.com/ocEoiSGFHD — Christopher Matthews (DeathDad) (@TheDeathDad) June 23, 2022

Another user also commented on the Moneyball actor’s photo and said, “It’s giving dead on arrival, six feet under, embalmed.”

It’s giving dead on arrival, six feet under, embalmed — blah blah (@wentovryourhead) June 23, 2022

Let us take a look at some of the other reactions to the cover photo:

Why did you make him look like a corpse — Ruby Peanut (@queenruby81) June 23, 2022

‘David Bowiezation’, that’s perfect. I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. — Paul Stephenson (@tupelofortitude) June 23, 2022

What in the Bowie is happening with Brad Pitt — Tyrell D. Baby (@DanDePacino) June 23, 2022

The actor in his latest interview with GQ also hinted at retiring from acting. Pitt told the British GQ that he is on the last leg of his career.

