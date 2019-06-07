Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bradley Cooper-Irina Shayk Split: Here Are Women the Hangover Actor Dated in Past

Bradley Cooper's relationship with Irina Shayk has been in news since the former's directorial debut 'A Star is Born' was touring the world and awards shows.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Bradley Cooper-Irina Shayk Split: Here Are Women the Hangover Actor Dated in Past
Image of Bradley Cooper, courtesy of Instagram
Grammy Award winner actor Bradley Cooper has split with his girlfriend Irina Shayk after four years of relationship. While neither Bradley nor Irina has confirmed the news yet, a People magazine report says that the star couple has split after four years, and has decided to amicably share the custody of 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

While this seems to be heartbreaking for many of Bradley’s fans, the rumours about the problems in their relationship began doing rounds after Bradley's chemistry and bond with A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga created a buzz.

However, Irina was not the first relationship that Bradley had. While Irina has earlier dated Cristiano Ronaldo, Bradley has been involved in six relationships before Irina. Here’s a look:

Jennifer Esposito

Bradley Cooper dated Blue Bloods actress Jennifer Esposito. The duo made their first red carpet appearance at the 2006 Golden Globe Awards. After dating for less than a year, the couple got engaged in October 2006 and married in late December the same year in an intimate ceremony. However, the marriage didn’t last long, with Esposito filed divorce four months later.

Isabella Brewster

Bradley’s second ladylove was Isabella Brewster, who is also Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster's youngest sister. While the two started dating in 2009, not much is known about the length of their relationship, indicating that the relationship was never too serious.

Bradley cooper and Isabella Brewster

Image of Bradley Cooper and Isabella Brewster

Renée Zellweger

When Bradley Cooper met Renée Zellweger on the set of Case 39, he fell for her. The BAFTA Award winner started dating the Bridget Jones star in the summer 2009. However, their relationship hit the bottom rock after Cooper's movie Limitless. As a result of their busy schedule, the couple separated in March 2011.

Jennifer Lopez

While JLo is happily settled with Alex Rodriguez, she sparked rumours after being spotted on several dates with Bradley Cooper just days after her separation from Marc Anthony. The couple dated for a few months; beginning late 2011.

Zoe Saldana

One of the most popular relationships of Bradley Cooper is with Zoe Saldana. The duo fell for each other at the end of 2011 while shooting for 2012's The Words. They were in a relationship for about a year before separating their ways.

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for summer...

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

Suki Waterhouse

Before dating Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper dated English actress and model Suki Waterhouse. Cooper and Waterhouse dated for two years. The couple, who had a 17-year age difference, split amicably after their two-years. The couple separated as Cooper wanted to start a family and Waterhouse was not ready.

View this post on Instagram

forever scruff

A post shared by Suki (@sukiwaterhouse) on

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

