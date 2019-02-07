English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bradley Cooper on Best Director Oscar Snub: I Felt Embarrassed that I Didn’t Do My Part
Bradley Cooper says that despite having made something he believes in, the Oscar snub made him feel as if he lacked somewhere.
Bradley Cooper with Oprah Winfrey on her SuperSoul Conversation. (Image: Instagram)
Bradley Cooper’s glorious directorial debut, A Star Is Born, is nominated for eight Academy Awards this year across most major categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song.
However, much to everyone’s surprise, Cooper hasn’t been nominated for the Best Director despite the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Directors Guild of America nominating him for it.
Though the snub is brutal, Cooper had maintained a stoic silence about it until his appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s SuperSoul Conversation, which was taped on Tuesday.
When Winfrey asked him about it, he said, “I’m never surprised about not getting anything. But it’s funny you ask this, because I’ve thought about this. I was with my friend at a coffee shop in New York City, and I looked down at my phone, and Nicole [Caruso, his publicist] had texted me congratulations on these other things but didn’t tell me the bad news. And I went, ‘Oh, wow.’ And the first thing I felt was embarrassment, actually. Think about it. I felt embarrassed that I didn’t do my part.
“Even if I got the nomination, it should not give me any sense of whether I did my job or not,” Cooper continued. “That’s the trick, to make something that you believe in.”
Saying that he didn’t make A Star Is Born so that it could win Academy Awards someday, Cooper added, “The only thing I set out to do was to tap into as authentic a place as possible—in myself and everybody I asked to make this movie — to tell a human story of people who are going to deal with their family life, trauma as a child, addiction in a real way, love in this life and finding your voice.”
