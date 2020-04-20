Bradley Cooper Says ‘Ganpatti Bappa Moraya’, Video Takes Internet By Storm

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has shared an old video of Bradley Cooper in which he can be seen wishing him luck for a movie premiere. At the end of the video, the A Star is Born actor can be heard saying ‘Ganpatti Bappa Morya.’







The video was recorded at the time of the Indian premiere of Silver Linings Playbook, in which Anupam Kher and Bradley Cooper were co-stars. “When my friend #BradleyCooper sent a video wishing me on the Indian premiere of our film #SilverLiningsPlaybook. Don’t miss the way he says #GanpatiBappaMorya !!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai,” Kher captioned the video.







The video which has been shared on Instagram has been viewed over 31,000 times and has been liked more than 7,000 times.

Previously, the A Wednesday actor shared a still with Bradley which was apparently sent to him by their director David O Russell. In the photo, both the actors can be seen sitting and having a conversation.







The photo, which has been liked over 21,000 times, is captioned as, “My director and dearest friend #DavidORussell sent me this pic of #BradleyCooper and me today from our movie #SilverLiningsPlaybook. It revived so many beautiful memories and instilled in me such a strong feeling of hope and compassion in the times we are living in. Thank you David!!”

Silver Linings Playbook was released in 2012 and was nominated for eight Academy Awards. Jennifer Lawrence won a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more