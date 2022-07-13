Bradley Cooper Sparks Dating Rumours With Hillary Clinton's Former Aide Huma Abedin: Report

‘A Star is Born’ actor Bradley Cooper’s relationship status has always been the talk of the town, and with the actor having almost zero social media presence it is hard to keep a track of what is going on in his life.

However, according to ‘Page Six’ a celebrity gossip source, Cooper might just be dating someone new. Whether or not it is for the keeps, we do not know yet.

Brad is rumoured to be dating Huma Abedin, the former top aide to Former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. Huma was also married to famous politician Anthony Weiner who she married to from the year 2010 to 2017.

There is news that Cooper and Abedin only started dating a few month back and was introduced by none other than Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor herself who is a close friend of both the personalities.

A source close to Page Six told the site that “Anna definitely played matchmaker she’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

It is being said that Bradley has been dating Huma behind the world’s back for quite a few months now and none of their representatives have made a comment yet.

According to speculation, the rumoured couple had also arrived at The Met Gala together but maintained a safe distance from one another in fear of igniting theories surrounding the two.

Sources have stated that Bradley broke up with his former girlfriend ‘Glee’ star Dianna Agron and immediately started dating Huma. A source is of the say that, “They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

Huma herself has had to go through a tough divorce after her ex-husband, former Democratic Congressman was jailed for sending inappropriate messages to a minor. The ex-couple have 10-year-old son.

Cooper too shares custody of his 5-year-old daughter with ex-fiancée Irina Shayk.

On the work front, the actor is currently filming for the film ‘Maestro’ which is a biopic on the popular American composer Leonard Bernstein.

