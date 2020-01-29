Take the pledge to vote

Bradley Cooper to Direct Film on Music Maestro Leonard Bernstein

As per preliminary reports, the project will tell the story of Leonard Bernstein's marriage with Felicia Montealegre.

IANS

Updated:January 29, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Hollywood star Bradley Cooper is all set to direct a Netflix film about the late composer Leonard Bernstein. He will also produce and star in the yet-to-be-titled project.

Cooper also co-scripts the film with Josh Singer, who wrote the Academy Award-winning film "Spotlight". Production is expected to begin early next year.

According to deadline.com, the project will tell the story of Bernstein's marriage with Felicia Montealegre.

Netflix will co-produce the project with Cooper and "Joker" director Todd Phillips, who together own the production banner Joint effort, while top filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are also on the production crew along with Kristie Macosko Krieger, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

"Bradley's directorial debut was nothing short of brilliant and he quickly cemented himself as a serious filmmaker.His strong passion and clear vision for bringing to life the relationship between the iconic composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre, promises to do their lives justice as only this renowned filmmaking team can. We are honored to be working with the Bernsteins to share their family's story with audiences everywhere," Scott Stuber, head of Netflix film, said.

Cooper made his directorial debut in 2018 with "A Star Is Born".

