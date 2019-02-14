LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bradley Cooper Wins Award for Directing His Dog

Cooper and Gaga are nominated for Oscars as well for their roles in A Star Is Born, which has been nominated for the Best Picture. Cooper is not nominated in the directing category.

IANS

Updated:February 14, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bradley Cooper Wins Award for Directing His Dog
A still from A Star Is Born.
Loading...
Actor-director Bradley Cooper has won the ‘Oscat award from animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for directing his dog in A Star Is Born.

According to people.com, PETA's Film and Television Division on Tuesday awarded Cooper the 'Oscat' award "for his enlightened decision to cast his own canine companion in A Star Is Born rather than using one supplied by a notorious animal exhibitor".

Cooper cast Charlie as his dog in the self-directed musical drama, which also stars Lady Gaga, because they already had the bond he wanted to portray on the big screen.

Cooper and Gaga are nominated for Oscars as well for their roles in A Star Is Born, which has been nominated for the Best Picture. Cooper is not nominated in the directing category.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24. It will be telecast in India on Star Movies.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram