Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji Breaks His Silence on Yash Playing Dev, Says 'It Would Be Great If He...'

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji reacted to reports claiming that KGF star Yash could be playing the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2 aka Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. The reaction comes just a few days after a report claimed that Yash is in talks to star in the Ranbir Kapoor-led franchise.

Speaking with India Today, Ayan clarified that while he loves Yash, the Kannada superstar has not been approached for the role in the film. “I love Yash. It would be great if he plays Dev. No, I am joking,” he said.

The filmmaker also addressed speculations that Ranveer Singh is playing Dev in the film and teased that while he’s come across the rumours, he cannot comment on them just yet. “There were rumours about Ranveer Singh, the biggest rumour and other rumors about other actors but I cannot say anything. The fun of Dev’s story is that it will come at the right time,” he said.

Fans have been speculating that Ranveer Singh is playing Dev ever since Brahmastra was released. The speculations were fuelled further after Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra revealed that Ayan has roped in Ranveer for the film. “I hope that the learnings of this film (Brahmastra Part One) enable them (the makers) to make a kickass part two with of course Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone,” she said, making the accidental slip.

Back in September, Karan Johar also confirmed that the actor playing Dev has been roped in. Speaking in an Instagram live, a social media user named Sidharth asked Karan who is Dev in Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse. It appeared that Karan knew the person asking the question and replied, “You already have the inside info you don’t need to ask who is playing Dev.”

