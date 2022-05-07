Brahmastra Actor Mouni Roy Is Slaying in Bikini, Saree and Dresses in Her Latest ‘Photodump’, See Pics

Mouni Roy has often been talked about for the versatility that she possesses, not only in her impeccable acting career but also in her sartorial choices. So, guess what? The phenomenal actress has finally given us all the glimpses of her stunning looks in her latest photo dump. The big-time fashionista treated her fans to a series of pictures on her official Instagram account, and honestly, the post screamed versatility out loud, as she stunningly covered it all. From ethereal ethnic outfits, that included lehengas and sarees, to oomph-exuding bikini sets and bodycon dresses, she has surely given a taste of her fashion choices to the fashion critics.

Sharing an array of random pictures with her Instagram family, she wrote “photodump” in the caption. While we were still aware and often been introduced to Mouni’s love for bikinis, on Friday, she blew us away with her glamourous avatars. Beginning with a rocking boss-lady look, Mouni sported a formal ensemble in the first selfie, as she donned a blue sleeveless top that featured a cowl neckline. The actress gave it a finishing touch by keeping her straight tresses open in a sleek style and accessorising it all with statement black cat-eye glasses.

Well, it appears that it was hard for Mouni to hide her bikini love from this photo dump, as in the second picture the actress flaunted her curves in the svelte leopard print bikini. She opted for nude makeup and kept her hair open. Flaunting her fitness, the third picture featured her in a black co-ord set and curly open tresses. The co-ord set included a black bralette and matching trousers. In the picture, Mouni, who is a fitness enthusiast, can be seen sitting in a plantar flexion position. Hinting us towards the summer fashion, Mouni donned a shoulderless flowy, and breezy floral-print dress. In the next, she looked like a true goddess in the pristine white ensemble featuring dainty golden accents. Styling it with traditional jewellery and a flower-adorned hairstyle truly amped up her beauty.

She looked eternal in the next picture, wherein she draped a mauve floral saree with a sleeveless blouse that featured overall golden embroidery. Mouni chose to drape her saree with the help of an embellished belt on her waist, which truly outshined. The actress looked hot as hell in the mini red dress, which featured a plunging neckline. In her next, she experimented with her picks, as she donned a maxi dress with a white formal shirt and white boots. Needless to say, whether an experiment or statement look, the actress nailed it all. Talking about her work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s much anticipated Brahmastra.

