Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji Wrap Up First Shoot Schedule

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure film, the first part of a trilogy and is expected hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
Ever since it was announced that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are uniting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, the fans have been eager to get their hands on anything and everything concerning the film. And not one to disappoint, Alia updated her fans regularly on Instagram about the team's whereabouts and the film's shoot schedule.

The three have now officially wrapped up the first schedule of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Alia took to Instagram to share a photo and captioned it as, "& its just the beginning.."

Earlier tentatively titled Dragon, Brahmastra was renamed and announced by producer Karan Johar on the 75th birthday of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure film, the first part of a trilogy and is expected hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

