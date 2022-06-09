Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan Holds Sword Of Light In First Look Poster from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Film

After piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping a teaser of the much-anticipated flick Brahmastra, the makers on Thursday, finally dropped the first look poster of Amitabh Bachchan from the Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor starrer sci-fi film.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and unveiled the motion poster of the film that sees Big B in a stunning avatar.

As we take a close look at the poster, we see the actor in a powerful avatar as he is ready to fight, with the sword of light as the weapon. With wounds on his face, Big B seems to be determined to ward off the enemy as he has intense emotions on face. The first look poster featuring the Shahenshah is further peaking the excitement of the fans to watch the trailer of the flick.

Along with the poster, the caption reads, “’BRAHMASTRA’: BIG B FIRST LOOK LAUNCHED… Team #Brahmāstra Part One: #Shiva unveils #FirstLook of #AmitabhBachchan… Costars #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt, #MouniRoy and #NagarjunaAkkineni… Directed by #AyanMukerji… #BrahmāstraTrailer on 15 June.”

Soon after the poster was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower praise on Big B for his new look in the Brahmastra poster.

While one fan commented, “Interesting look 👌,” another wrote, ” Can’t wait.”

The poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan has been dropped ahead of the trailer release of the film, i.e., on June 15.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious trilogy Brahmastra has been creating a buzz on the internet ever since its announcement for more reasons than one. To begin with, the epic drama promises to be a never-seen-before visual spectacle with an exciting ensemble cast. The film recently added yet another prestigious feather to its cap.

The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has added the first part of the trilogy and magnum opus ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, to its global theatrical release slate. This is the first time an Indian movie has made it to the list. This means the film will hit screens worldwide on 9th September.

Two months back, Ayan Mukerji launched a “love poster” featuring actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, saying the upcoming film is essential to the energy that spread “like fire, beyond the movie, and into life”.

The film will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Ranbir, Alia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

