Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Performs Special Prayers Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Release

Ahead of Brahmastra’s release, director Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and revealed that a special puja was hosted for the film and his mother joined him in it. The filmmaker, who has been busy with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film’s making for 10 years now, will be releasing the film on Friday – September 9.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ayan shared two pictures from what appeared to be a home gurdwara. While Ayan was seated on the ground, his mother was seated behind him. He also revealed that a framed poster of Brahmastra was placed in the room. Sharing the pictures, Ayan wrote, “Mother’s prayers at work!”

Ayan has visited several spiritual places through the journey of Brahmastra. Last year, ahead of the motion poster launch, he and Alia prayed at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi. Earlier this year, Ayan, Ranbir and Alia performed a special puja at Kashi Vishwanath Temple after the wrap of Brahmastra. Earlier this week, the trio headed to Ujjain to attend the puja at the Mahakal temple.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

However, due to the protests staged outside the temple, only Ayan could attend the puja. Speaking about the incident at a recent press conference, Ayan confessed, “I was feeling really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for darshan to Mahakaleshwar temple. I had gone to Mahakal before the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster. That time also I was coming to Delhi and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I’d definitely go again and both of them (Ranbir-Alia) very keen to come with me.”

“Till the end, they were very keen that they will come but when we reached there and we heard about this, I felt that let me go alone, eventually I had gone to seek blessings and energy for the film and that blessing is for everybody. I did not want to take Alia there in the current condition so I went alone. I felt very bad and when I went I did feel that they could have also come and gotten their darshans,” he added.

Brahmastra has been subjected to boycott calls for weeks now. However, despite the social media demands to boycott the film, Brahmastra is headed to a record opening day box office collection.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here