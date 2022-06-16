CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Agnipath#WeatherUpdates#Coronavirus
Home » News » Movies » Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Promises 'Amazing Cinematic Experience', Thanks All For 'Love and Encouragement'
2-MIN READ

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Promises 'Amazing Cinematic Experience', Thanks All For 'Love and Encouragement'

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji pose after they wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra. (Image: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji pose after they wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra. (Image: Instagram)

Ayan Mukerji thanked fans for the overwhelming response after the Brahmastra trailer release. Read his statement here.

Entertainment Bureau

A day after the trailer of the much-awaited Brahmastra was released, the film’s director Ayan Mukerji took to social media and issued a statement thanking fans for the overwhelming response. Mukerji thanked all for the love and appreciation they showered on the Brahmastra trailer.

“Hello everyone, Yesterday was a very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our trailer. A deeply heartfelt Thank You for the love, encouragement and excitement that the trailer is receiving. It means…everything to me. I feel so energised today – as we enter this last lap leading up to our film’s release!” the statement read.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

The filmmaker also talked about how the movie will provide an amazing cinematic experience to the audience on September 9. “We will give all that energy, and more…our absolute best – to give you guys – a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra…one that I hope you will feel proud of! September 9th – Here we come! With love, light and gratitude – Ayan and Team Brahmastra,” the statement added. Ayan wrote ‘THANK YOU’ as the caption of his statement and dropped a red heart emoji.

Talking about the film’s trailer, it took fans into Ayan’s Astraverse and revealed how Ranbir will be playing the role of a young boy named Shiva on whom the destiny of Brahmastra depends. From showing Ranbir and Alia’s first on-screen kiss to Mouni Roy’s anti-hero role, the trailer ruled headlines for several reasons.  It also shared a glimpse of what a visual treat the film will be.

Earlier today, Ayan confessed how he was left angry after Ranbir chose to film Sanju between the prep of Brahmastra. “When I started the prep for Brahmastra, Ranbir was offered Sanju. He was supposed to start prep with me, but he chose to start Sanju first. I was so angry. I was happy that he was working with Raju Hirani but what about my project? But in hindsight, I’m glad Ranbir chose to work on Sanju,” he told E-Times.

Apart from the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna among others in key roles. The film will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:June 16, 2022, 17:52 IST