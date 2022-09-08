Brahmastra Box Office: Film Likely To Earn Rs 25 Cr On Day 1 and Beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 | Exclusive

Brahmastra box office collections predictions: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new film Brahmastra is finally releasing this weekend. After years of delay and the calls to boycott targeting the film making the headlines, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is set to release on September 9. Ahead of the film’s release, trade experts predict that Brahmastra is likely to be the biggest opener this year.

The advance booking sales for the film began a few days ago and the film has already sold over 2 lakh tickets. Producer and film business expert Girish Johar, speaking with News18 Showsha exclusively, said that Brahmastra could witness a box office collection of Rs 23 to Rs 25 crore on day 1. The collection would surpass Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Rs 14 crore opening day collection.

“The film is tracking quite well. Disney is going all out to release the film on more than 5000 screens across the country and 3000 screens overseas. It is going to release on over 8000 screens across languages so it clearly shows the confidence level of the studio backing the project. The buzz is also positive,” he noted. He added that the boycott calls won’t matter if the content is good.

“I am hoping it will be the biggest start for 2022, in terms of Hindi content. Given the box office is dynamic, I would peg the film would open to Rs 23 and Rs 25 crores,” he said. Johar added that if the film has positive word of mouth, the film could record a collection of over Rs 30 crore.

Theatre chains PVR and INOX have already revealed that they’ve respectively sold over 1 lakh tickets of Brahmastra in the advance booking stage. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared, “‘BRAHMĀSTRA’ ADVANCE BOOKING: FANTASTIC RESPONSE… #Brahmāstra advance booking status… *OFFICIAL STATEMENT* from #Inox… Expect a BIGGG START at the #BO.” He also revealed that INOX has sold over 1,25,000 tickets whereas PVR recorded over 2 lakh ticket sales on Thursday.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Ayan Mukerji has a three-part franchise planned for the film.

