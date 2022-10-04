Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Enters Rs 400 Cr, Fans Say 'Start Part 2 Soon'

Brahmastra Box Office Collection: In just 25 days, Brahmastra has surpassed Rs 400 crore gross box office collections worldwide, Ayan Mukerji announced. Taking to Instagram, the Brahmastra director revealed that the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, has so far collected a gross collection of Rs 425 crores worldwide.

“#NO. 1 WORLDWIDE HINDI MOVIE OF 2022! ❤️🕉💥 THANK YOU !!! HAPPY NAVAMI, EVERYONE !!!” he captioned the post featuring Ranbir Kapoor from the climax scene. Fans showered the filmmaker and the film with love. “You deserve much more appreciation than you got for ur effort, dedication to present a world class VFX oriented film in Bollywood,” a fan wrote. “You guys deserves much more loveee❤️❤️…this is the fabulous movie,” added another.

Many also took this opportunity to urge Ayan to dive into the making of Brahmastra Part 2: Dev as soon as possible. “(Brahmastra) 2nd part shuru kr do bhai,” a comment on his post read. “Want 2nd part as faster as possible,” added another. “Brahmastra Part 2 Dev will earn it in half the time,” a fan predicted.

Ayan Mukerji had confirmed that Brahmastra will be returning with a sequel. Before the film’s end credits rolled down, the filmmaker announced the title of the sequel — Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. Fans have been theorizing who the Dev could be. Fans have been speculating it could either be Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan.

Speaking about Dev in a recent interview, Ayan said that they almost revealed the actor behind the mystery man. The director told Hindustan Times, “To be honest, for a long time, we were going to end the film with even the face reveal of Dev’s character. It was with a lot of thought and a desire to create some curiosity in the minds of the audiences that we ended the film where we did.”

