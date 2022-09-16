Brahmastra Box Office Collection Week 1: Ranbir Kapoor Film Enters 300 Cr Club With Worldwide Earning

Brahmastra box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has officially entered the Rs 300 crore club and that too within just one week. The feat was achieved courtesy of the gross worldwide box office collection. Karan Johar, who has backed the Ayan Mukerji directorial via Dharma Productions, took to Twitter and share the latest Brahmastra box office numbers.

The filmmaker shared a video montage of the biggest moments from the film along with the worldwide box office numbers. “Love and light ruling the global box office at #1! Entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement!!✨🔥 #Brahmastra,” Karan Johar tweeted along with the video.

Love and light ruling the global box office at #1! Entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement!!✨🔥 #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/fyJQuVhehL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 16, 2022

Brahmastra becomes Ranbir’s second film to have surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark (gross). His first is Sanju (2018). Whereas, this is Alia and Ayan’s first film to have crossed the milestone box office collection.

Amid the impressive box office collections, Ranbir and Ayan were seen making their way to Somnath Temple in Gujarat to seek blessings and thank the lord. Ayan took to Instagram and shared a picture of the director-actor duo in front of the temple. They wore traditional outfits as they posed for the lens, Ranbir sported a plain white kurta pyjama and layered it up with a blue jacket. On the other hand, Ayan wore a yellow and white kurta pyjama.

“My Third Jyotirling Visit this year 🙏 Had told myself I would come here after Brahmāstra releases, and am so happy and energised that we made it here!” Ayan wrote in the caption.

Brahmastra has also generated massive buzz about the sequel already. The internet is filled with theories about Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. Speaking with News18.com, Ayan revealed that he has read the theories and is impressed by a few.

“Just yesterday Alia shared a few fan theories with me and some of them really caught my attention. So we are going to give a hard knock and make the script of part two fresher and then we’ll start looking into the production part. We have primarily locked the script. I am taking a lot of leanings from part one. There is a lot of feedback which we will look into and will try and include it and make the second part better than the first one,” he said.

