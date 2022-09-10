Brahmastra Box Office Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor Film Earns Rs 75 Cr Worldwide; Alia Has Best Reaction

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has finally ended the dry spell in Bollywood as the film got a bumper opening at the box office. The Ayan Mukerji directorial opened to a staggering Rs 75 crores worldwide. This comes as a sigh of big relief for the Hindi film industry which was going through a tough time with back to back flops, barring a handful of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files.

Brahmastra producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the day 1 box office figures of the film. He also thanked the audience for all the love and support. “Humbled… grateful… yet can’t control my excitement! Thank you. #Brahmastra.”

Director Ayan Mukerji also expressed his gratitude to the audience for watching the film in cinemas. “A Big Thank You to Everyone Everywhere who has gone to the Cinemas to experience Brahmastra, keeping our movie-going culture, vibrant and dynamic. Looking forward to the next few days.”

Actress Alia Bhatt reshared Ayan’s Instagram post on her account and added a gratitude and a red heart emoji in the caption.

While these are the worldwide box office figures, the film is said to have collected in the range of Rs 34 crores to Rs 35 crores net on its opening day domestically, according to trade analyst Komal Nahta.

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which was released on September 9, is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy, marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’. It focuses on the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with a superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also to discover his hidden powers.

News18 Showsha’s review of Brahmastra reads: “Brahmastra is a bold and audacious attempt. It is a film that has been percolating in Mukerji’s head for the last ten years. If you can let go of your version and embrace the filmmaker’s – if you’re not the one who’ve apparently made their minds up (thanks to the social media) about the film before seeing it – then Brahmastra is a hugely rewarding experience: rich, soulful and exciting in the way that only comes from seeing the finest cast and crew at work.”

