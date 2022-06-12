Brahmastra: Chiranjeevi Roped In For A Special Association In Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Starrer?

If new reports are to be believed, Chiranjeevi is likely to associate himself with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is a pan-India release. While it was already revealed that Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli will be presenting the film in four languages, a new report claims that Chiranjeevi has also agreed to help the film attain a massive reach.

While his association with the film is still under the wraps, a Pinkvilla report claims that the makers are planning on making a massive announcement about his association soon.

“Brahmastra is a Pan India product coming out of the Hindi Film Industry and the team is leaving no stone unturned to tap the true potential of the Indian market. While SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the 4 South Indian Languages, the talks are on with Chiranjeevi for some special association,” a source informed the publication.

The film has been in the making for a few years now. Besides Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

While we wait to hear more about Chiranjeevi’s association with the film, on Sunday, the actor made headlines for hosting an intimate dinner at his home for Kamal Haasan, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Kamal and Lokesh are currently celebrating the success of Vikram.

Chiranjeevi gave a glimpse of this intimate success bash on Twitter by sharing a series of photos. Posting the pictures with Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi wrote: “Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!”

