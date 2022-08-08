Brahmastra Deva Deva Song: Ranbir Kapoor Learns To Play With Fire, Arijit Singh Adds His Magical Touch

Deva Deva Song: The second song of the highly-anticipated film Brahmastra is out! Titled Deva Deva, the song features Ranbir Kapoor learning the secrets behind his Astra — fire. The actor, who plays the role of Shiva, is being guided by Amitabh Bachchan in the song. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh.

The video begins with Shiva trying to comprehend the reason behind his connection with the ‘Astra’ world only to learn that he too is an Astra (weapon). Set in the jungle, Shiva first learns how to control the fire and then moves on to learning how to channel it into a shield and use it for attacking. The song also features a glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s Isha. By the end of the song, Ranbir has conquered his knowledge of his powers and even manages to ignite a massive Eagle using his powers.

Ayan Mukerji spoke about the song on Instagram ahead of its release and said that the song gives him so much energy. “(The song has) given me strength when ever things have been tough… I’ve truly listened to it before every big meeting I had to take in last few years! (It has) given me dance when I’ve played it to my friends in the middle of the night ! (It’s) given me Moments of Singing Loudly and Badly in the car when I’m driving around alone ! Most importantly, (it’s) given soul to my life and Brahmāstra (which is one and and the same thing)!” he said.

“The Chants of ‘Namah Om’ in this song – is now my favourite thing that we’ve created in all of Brahmāstra.

It is so simple, but so deep for our culture and so powerful, I feel so lucky that we have it in the song. I have this image in my mind of a large group of young people, packed in a room, dancing and singing the Song loudly… and I’m putting that energy out into the Universe,” he added.

Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9.

